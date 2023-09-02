Christians are responding to a fake Bible passage reportedly generated by ChatGPT that said Jesus accepts trans-identified individuals, stating "there is no man nor woman."

"And a woman, whose heart was divided between spirit and body, came before him," the fake passage reads. "In quiet despair, she asked, 'Lord, I come to you estranged, for my spirit and body are not one. How shall I hope to enter the kingdom of God?'"

"Jesus looked upon her with kindness, replying, 'my child, blessed are those who strive for unity within themselves, for they shall know the deepest truths of my Father's creation,'" the passage continued. "Be not afraid, for in the kingdom of God, there is no man nor woman, as all are one in spirit. The gates of my Father's kingdom will open for those who love and are loved, for God looks not upon the body, but the heart."

The Reddit user under the name Psychological_Dog527 said he was "feeling sad" when he asked ChatGPT to generate a "fake biblical passage" about "Jesus accepting trans people," which he posted in the "r/trans" channel.

"I know it’s not real, but it gave me some comfort," the user posted.

Pro-LGBT outlet The Advocate first posted about the "trans-affirming" Bible verse on August 16, describing the passage as "an affirming example of tolerance" for LGBTQ+ individuals who "do not have a relationship with religion because of their history of exclusion among pious people."

The outlet later added that even though the AI verse was well received, many Reddit users pointed out that the interpretation of the themes in stories of the Bible are "likely lost in translation."

"According to others, there is a difference between religious texts that implicitly acknowledge gender-nonconforming individuals and those that explicitly acknowledge the existence of several genders beyond the binary," the article read.

Christian scholars and columnists have pointed out the AI technology's keen ability to replicate the intonation of the Gospel, as well as the role AI will play in interpretations of the Bible that might not conform to the authors' original intent or meaning.

Messianic Jewish author and radio host Michael Brown wrote in an op-ed published in the Christian Post, that while "there is truth to the claim that in God’s kingdom there is neither male nor female … this doesn’t mean that gender distinctions should be blurred or transgressed."

He said Jesus would look upon a trans-identifying person with kindness, and encouraged "followers of Jesus" to do the same, but carefully parsed out the arguments made in the AI-generated passage.

"Instead, as expressed by Paul (see Galatians 3:28; Colossians 3:11), there is neither caste nor class in God's kingdom — not Jew or Gentile, male or female, slave or free," Brown wrote. "We are all equal in Jesus."

"But that hardly means that there are no gender distinctions in terms of reality and in terms of implication," he added. "To the contrary, the whole Bible, including the New Testament, makes gender distinctions, giving specific instructions to husbands and wives, and recognizing only two sexes."

He said that Jesus would not say to a woman who felt like she was a man, "Be made whole," and remove her breasts and give her a free "lifetime subscription to hormone pills," which he described as "monstrous rather than Messianic," but would make her "at home in the body she was created with."

"Of course, that’s what He would do — unless you believe that He would miraculously remove the limb of someone struggling with BIID (Body Integrity Identity Disorder) rather than make them whole from the inside out," he added. "Or unless you believe that He would turn a ‘furry’ into the animal they identify with rather than heal them of their confusion. Perish the thought."

