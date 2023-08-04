Christian singer and conservative activist Sean Feucht clapped back at a state newspaper for warning readers that his Christian ministry was "dangerous."

Feucht has led worship services in front of state capitol buildings across the country since 2020, encouraging Christians to pray and mobilize in their states to stand up for their beliefs. His "Let Us Worship" movement started in response to the COVID-19 lockdowns that year.

Ahead of his scheduled stop in Boise, Idaho, earlier this week, the Idaho Statesman's editorial board wrote an article attacking Feucht and his allies as "dangerous activists" and "charlatans" "who want to inject their brand of Christianity into government."

"Feucht and his group are playing on the same, tired, worn-out, BS, far-right ‘fears’ that evildoers on the Left are coming for your children, through the schools, through the libraries, at Pride festivals and drag shows," the opinion piece read.

CHRISTIAN ‘WARRIOR’ SPEAKS OUT AFTER ARREST FOR READING BIBLE IN PROTEST OF DRAG QUEEN PERFORMANCE FOR KIDS

The paper objected to the religious movement gathering in front of state capitols and Feucht's activism on LGBTQ and abortion issues.

While conceding that his "hate speech" was protected under the First Amendment, the editorial board warned it was still "dangerous."

"The danger comes when these groups impose their religious views on others and inject church into the state through the power of government, as we’ve already seen in Idaho through the most restrictive abortion ban in the country, attempts to put a bounty on libraries and bans on gender-affirming care for transgender youth. No one is telling these groups to abandon their religious beliefs. We’re just telling them to keep their religion in their church and out of our government," the piece concluded.

Feucht laughed off the attacks by the media outlet while also acknowledging his beliefs would cause friction.

WISCONSIN STREET PREACHER ARRESTED AFTER PROTESTING AT DRAG EVENT FOR FAMILIES, VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS

"When you’re doing something BIG for the kingdom of God, the opposition is LITERALLY Satan. The good news is that GOD WINS," he wrote on Twitter, after Satanist counter-protesters reportedly showed up to the Boise event.

Feucht elaborated on his Substack that he didn't condemn the paper for exercising their free speech rights, but found the editorial to be a "shameless plug for the LGBTQ agenda."

"I don't begrudge the Statesman for what they wrote—they are well within their Constitutional right. We both exercised our rights under the same amendment. What they wrote is not so much a critique of the Let Us Worship Movement as it was a shameless plug for the LGBTQ agenda. To stand on the Bible is dangerous in the year 2023, especially when that truth conflicts with the LGTBQ agenda," he wrote.

The Idaho Statesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.