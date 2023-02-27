One Christian school forfeited to the opposing team in a state championship tournament after it was revealed a transgender student was on their roster.

Mid Vermont Christian School (MVCS) girls' basketball team the Eagles were set to play against the Long Trail Mountain Lions in game four of the playoffs last Tuesday before the Christian school dropped out of the game and lost their place in the tournament.

Head of School Vicky Fogg argued it was unfair and unsafe for the high school girls to play against a biological male on the opposing team.

"We withdrew from the tournament because we believe playing against an opponent with a biological male jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players. Allowing biological males to participate in women’s sports sets a bad precedent for the future of women’s sports in general," Fogg wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital.

VERMONT GIRLS VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS BANNED FROM LOCKER ROOM AFTER OBJECTION TO TRANSGENDER STUDENT: REPORT

"The Eagles’ forfeit sent Long Trail to the quarterfinals Friday against No. 4 seed Arlington," local outlet Valley News reported.

State law prohibits discrimination against student athletes because of their gender identity and says any disputes over students' participation on sports teams that don't match their biological gender must be considered on a case-by-case basis.

"Transgender and gender nonconforming students are to be provided the same opportunities to participate in physical education as are all other students. Generally, students should be permitted to participate in physical education and sports in accordance with the student’s gender identity. Participation in competitive athletic activities and sports will be resolved on a case-by-case basis," The Vermont Agency of Education's best practices reads.

VERMONT MIDDLE SCHOOL SUSPENDS GIRLS SOCCER COACH WITHOUT PAY FOR ‘MISGENDERING’ TRANSGENDER PLAYER: REPORT

The department also says transgender students should not be required to use the bathroom or locker room "that conflicts with the student's gender identity."

Vermont's transgender policy has created conflict at other schools in the past few months.

A Vermont middle school girls' soccer coach was suspended last Fall after he "misgendered" a trans student on a private social media post while defending his daughter who had spoken out against the player being in the girls' locker room.

At the same school a group of female students were reportedly banned from the locker room after objecting to the biological male changing in the same space.

The state's Gov. Phil Scott, R., has repeatedly come out in support of transgender student rights in schools. In an April 2022 statement, Scott cited research that claims there is a higher rate of sexual violence against students who are denied using the locker room and bathroom of their gender identity.