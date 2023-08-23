Millions of college students across the country are already back at campus for the fall semester — and many reportedly have brought along with them a surprising app among the scores available today.

They've downloaded an app that helps them pray and stay centered in faith.

Hallow is the No. 1 Christian prayer app today — and it's seen great interest among young people, the company reported.

Headquartered in Chicago, Hallow shared with Fox News Digital through a spokesperson that its own data supports the current trend of a "surprising surge of faith among young people," as a recent Wall St. Journal article noted.

More than half of all users of Hallow are age 35 or younger, the company said — while 16% of its users are between ages 18-34.

Also, "more colleges are partnering with Hallow to bring Hallow’s extensive library of prayer resources to their campuses in order to support the spiritual lives of their students," a spokesperson from Hallow told Fox News Digital this week.

The company recently announced a partnership with Benedictine College in Atchinson, Kansas — which adds to its existing relationships with the University of Notre Dame in Indiana and Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio.

Through the new Benedictine College partnership, students, faculty and staff are able to receive free premium access to Hallow and its audio library of Catholic faith-based meditations and prayers, the company said.

Among all college students, the sessions that are most popular, Hallow said, are "sacred music, daily prayers (like the rosary), and bedtime/sleep prayers — all of which are helpful to those grappling with the many challenges of being a young person navigating the world in 2023."

Hallow co-founder and head of schools Alessandro DiSanto said in a statement, "For decades, college students have wrestled with big questions of ‘Who am I?’ and ‘Why am I here?’ The pandemic … only magnified those existential anxieties."

He said that "for these young people searching and exploring, our hope is that Hallow is an accessible tool to find both peace and purpose in a personal relationship with God."

The company reported that it became the first religious app to reach the Top 10 in the App Store for all apps — peaking at No. 3 as Lent began.

"Young people are not giving up on God. They’re just struggling to find a way to search for him in a way that fits into their complex and hectic lives," DiSanto said in a statement.

"Hallow attempts to meet them where they’re at, in the privacy of their own earphones, without making any assumptions about where they are on their spiritual journey," he also said.

Hallow’s new college partnership comes after a prominent presence at World Youth Day in Portugal, where it teamed up with Jonathan Roumie from "The Chosen," the organization told Fox News Digital.

A University of Notre Dame college student recently said of the app, "I've recommended it to a few friends who aren't practicing Catholics or are looking for new ways to pray and I think they've really liked it," as Hallow reported.

A student from Franciscan University said, "It helps me keep my life centered on Christ even on busy days," according to the same source.

The company's CEO, Alex Jones, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that he's seen firsthand the "great good" that technology can do to help people via his app.

For example, people who are suffering a mental health crisis and those considering suicide "are able to find some sense of hope," he said.