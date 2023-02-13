Country music star Chris Stapleton lit up Super Bowl LVII's pregame with a moving rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner" that brought fans, coaches and players to tears inside Glendale, Arizona's State Farm Stadium Sunday night and roused a slew of praise across the web.

On Twitter, actor and former California congressional candidate Antonio Sabato, Jr., wrote the following day: "Chris Stapleton delivered one of the best National Anthem performances."

"Chris Stapleton really should’ve been named the MVP," Barstool Sports tweeted of the performance.

"Chris Stapleton … BEAUTIFUL," Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II chimed in.

Country music singer Parker McCollum wrote, "Chris Stapleton is the greatest singer of all time and you can’t change my mind."

Author and former Bill Clinton accuser Juanita Broaddrick said, "It will never be done better. Chris Stapleton was perfect." Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., taking a slightly more political spin, said, "Chris Stapleton just sang the most beautiful national anthem at the Super Bowl. But we could have gone without the rest of the wokeness."

Other Twitter users called it the "only part of the Super Bowl worth watching," while others said the performance gave them "chills."

On the NFL's Instagram Sunday night, fans sang Stapleton's praises for the melodic country sound that set the stage for the highly-anticipated faceoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Best national anthem in years," one user wrote, echoing the opinions of many.

"Best NFL national anthem of all time," another said.

Others said the stellar performance may only fall shy of Whitney Houston's anthem rendition from the 1991 Super Bowl amid the outbreak of the Persian Gulf War.

Footage from Sunday night's pre-game show saw several team members in tears, most notably Eagles lineman Jason Kelce and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who stood on the sidelines with his team as tears streamed down his cheeks.

The 44-year-old "Tennessee Whiskey" singer was joined on-field during the rendition by Academy Award-winning "Coda" actor Troy Kotsur, who performed the anthem in American Sign Language (ASL).