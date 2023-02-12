Chris Stapleton hit the stage at the opening of Sunday's Super Bowl LVII to sing the national anthem.

Stapleton was joined by Academy Award-winning "Coda" actor Troy Kotsur, who performed the national anthem in American Sign Language.

The country music star strummed a black electric guitar as he sang a country-style rendition of the anthem.

Before Stapleton took the stage, "America the Beautiful" was performed by R&B star Babyface.

Earlier in the day, Stapleton revealed the national anthem isn't "easy" for musicians to conquer.

"The national anthem's not an easy song for singers. It's one that can go horribly wrong as we've seen many times in the past," Stapleton said at a media event during the leadup to the game. "But if you're gonna do it, this is the place to do it. I'm gonna go out there and play. And play it like I play it."

The "Tennessee Whiskey" hitmaker has won eight Grammy Awards; 15 CMA awards, including male vocalist of the year in 2021; and 10 ACM awards in his career.

Country music star Mickey Guyton sang the national anthem for Super Bowl 2022.

"You was made for this moment and I can’t wait to watch," Guyton wrote on Stapleton's Instagram before the big game. "Enjoy every minute and don’t forget to breathe."

The halftime show will be headlined by Rihanna. Super Bowl 2023 marks the first time the musician has performed live in seven years.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume and the Associated Press contributed to this report.