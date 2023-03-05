Chris Rock went straight for the jugular in his new standup special, mocking Will Smith for his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's infamous "entanglement" with her son's friend – and the couple's public discussion about the affair.

"Will Smith practices selective outrage," Rock told his audience in the special, "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage," in which he talked about getting slapped by Smith while on the stage at last year's Academy Awards.

"Practices selective outrage. ‘Cause everybody knows what the f--- happened. Everybody that really knows, knows I had nothing to do with that s---. I didn’t have any entanglements," he said.

"And for people that don't know what everybody know(s)… his wife was f---ing her son's friend, OK? Now, I normally would not talk about this s--- but for some reason, these n----- put that s--- on the Internet."

After previously denying reports of an affair with family friend August Alsina in 2021, Pinkett Smith reluctantly confirmed her relationship with the rapper, in a conversation with Smith on "Red Table Talk."

"I got into a different kind of ‘entanglement' with August," the actress revealed, while also admitting she and Smith were separated at the time. She further clarified, "It was a relationship, absolutely."

At the time, social media users had a field day with the revelation, scrutinizing Smith for his wife's actions.

"I have no idea why two talented people would do something that f------ low-down," Rock continued during his Netflix standup. "What the f---? We've all been cheated on. Everybody in here [has] been cheated on. None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television.

"Why the f--- would you do that s---? She hurt him way more than he hurt me. OK," he told the crowd.

Rock admitted that when the news broke about the couple, he tried to reach out to Smith.

"I tried to call the motherf----- and give him my condolences – he ain't pick up for me. Everybody called that man a b----…They called his wife a predator. They called him a b----. Everybody! Everybody! And who's he hitting? Me."

Smith famously stormed the Oscar stage in 2022, slapping Rock across the face after the comedian made a joke referencing Pinkett Smith's bald head. She suffers from alopecia.

Upon sitting down, he yelled at Rock to "Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth."

The violent moment overshadowed Smith's first Academy Award win for his portrayal of Richard Williams in "King Richard."

Years earlier in 2016, Pinkett Smith voiced her frustration with the Academy after Smith was overlooked as Best Actor for his performance in the film "Concussion."

In a year when Rock was hosting the show, as well as one where all the acting nominees were White, Pinkett Smith took to Facebook to share she would be boycotting the event.

"Begging for acknowledgment, or even asking, diminishes dignity. And diminishes power. And we are a dignified people," she shared, speaking directly to people of color. "And we are powerful, and let's not forget it. So, let's let the Academy do them, with all grace and love, and let's do us, differently."

She then offered her support directly to Rock, saying "Chris, I will not be at the Academy Awards and I won't be watching, but I can't think of a better man to do the job at hand this year than you my friend. Good luck."

During his standup, Rock added, "She f---ing said he should quit, cause Will didn't get nominated for ‘Concussion,’" Rock continued.

"So then I do some jokes about her, who gives a f---. That's how it is. She starts it, I finish it. That's what the f--- happened. Nobody's picking on this b----. She started this s---. Nobody is picking on her…. And then this n---- gives me a f---ing concussion."

During his opening monologue at the Oscars in 2016, Rock addressed Pinkett Smith. "Jada got mad, Jada said she’s not coming… Isn’t she on a TV show? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited."

During his standup, Rock admitted he had always been a fan of Smith, making this situation particularly peculiar.

"He's made some great movies. I have rooted for Will Smith my whole life, I root for this motherf------…and now I watch ‘Emancipation’ just to see him get whooped. Got me rooting for master," Rock said of Smith's new film, where Smith plays a man escaping slavery.

"A lot of people go 'Chris, how come you didn't do nothing back?'… 'Cause I got parents, that's why. 'Cause I was raised. I've got parents. And you know what my parents taught me? Don't fight in front of White people," he said, before literally dropping the mic.

In November, Smith admitted to Trevor Noah that he was full of "rage" when he attacked Rock.

"It was a lot of things," Smith said of what led to the slap. "It was the little boy who watched his father beat up his mother… all of that just bubbled up at that moment. I just – that's not who I want to be."

Smith, who subsequently resigned from the Academy after the incident happened and faced a suspension, shared, "I was gone, dude. That was a rage that had been bottled for a really long time."

Smith has apologized to Rock on several occasions.