Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., warned of a "revolt" that could arise should the Supreme Court act against "universal background checks" and regulating "assault weapons," there could be a revolt.

Murphy appeared on NBC’s "Meet the Press" to discuss various political issues ranging from President Biden’s re-election chances to the ongoing border crisis. One issue host Chuck Todd wanted to discuss included Murphy’s involvement in gun control legislation, despite pushback from district courts.

"It does sound like you have do it within the construct of look, you will probably not be able to regulate much having to do with access to the gun by anybody over 18," Todd said.

Murphy commented, "If the Supreme Court eventually says that states or the Congress can’t pass universal background checks or can’t take these assault weapons off the streets, I think there will be a popular revolt over that policy of course that’s already pretty illegitimate is going to be in full crisis mode."

In 2022, the Supreme Court ruled on its first gun-related case in over decade. The case involved New York regulations that required applicants for concealed carry licenses to provide "proper cause" with New York officials determining whether a person can receive a license. The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the regulations were unconstitutional in violation of the Second and Fourteenth Amendments.

Todd also brought up the subject of the Second Amendment when questioning Murphy’s gun control advocacy in the face of opposing district court judges.

"This has been something that you’ve been working on for quite some time trying to find small increases for gun regulations or big ones, and we saw another courtroom that essentially invoked and said there’s not much you can do because of the Second Amendment, this absolute, this diversion and interpretation of the Second Amendment," Todd said.

He asked, "Given that we have a court system that this is what is going to be. How do you tackle gun legislation under this environment? Do you go for a constitutional amendment or do just hope judges’ philosophies change over the next generation?"

Murphy responded optimistically that "Right now, the Supreme Court has made it clear under the Heller decision which still controls, they say there is a right to private gun ownership, but there’s also an ability for Congress to legislate who owns weapons and what kind of weapons are owned, and I think we need to operate under that construct and I really see progress."

"Does it worry me what some of these district courts are doing? Absolutely, but right now our focus has to be on growing the movement and continuing to capitalize on the progress made last year," Murphy added.

Most recently, a federal judge in Virginia struck down laws preventing the sale of guns to adults under 21, ruling that these limitations were "not consistent with our Nation’s history and tradition, they, therefore, cannot stand."