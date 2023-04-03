Chris Hemsworth put his mind and body to the test for the National Geographic and Disney+ docuseries, "Limitless."

After thorough genetic testing, Hemsworth discovered he has two copies of the APOE4 gene – one from his mother and one from his father – which studies link to an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease.

Adding more severity to the discovery, the National Institute of Health recorded in a 2021 study that one in four people carry a single copy of the gene, but less than 3% of the population have both.

Despite the recent release of the trailer for "Extraction 2," rumors have swirled that Hemsworth is "slowing down" on the work front.

A source told Page Six that while Chris isn't exactly retiring, "he doesn’t plan to take on many roles because of [learning about his high risk for] Alzheimer's."

"Stay healthy Chris! We love you, you’re such a great actor and if it’s true you are taking a break from acting, we support you because your health comes first," one fan wrote on Instagram.

Another wrote, "Take care of your health Sir. We're all praying for you. Love you 3000."

"May it be long past for your illness," another fan wrote. "You have a very happy family. I hope you can reduce the risk of Alzheimer's to the lowest levels. We love you Chris."

Hemsworth is set to star in "Furiosa" with Anya Taylor-Joy, a sci-fi flick in post-production and slated for a 2024 release.

He's also the only actor billed in the as-yet untitled Hulk Hogan biopic, and will portray the wrestling legend whose full name is Terry Bollea.

His claim to fame, though, is starring as the God of Thunder – aka "Thor" – in a handful of MCU movies, a role he'll reprise for "Avengers: Secret Wars" in 2026.

Hemsworth does not have any more future projects listed on his IMDb account.

In November, the Australian actor revealed he completely changed his life after finding out about his genetic makeup. He told Vanity Fair that the discovery was his "greatest fear."

"There was an intensity to navigating it," he said of hearing the news. "Most of us, we like to avoid speaking about death in the hope that we'll somehow avoid it. We all have this belief that we'll figure it out. Then to all of a sudden be told some big indicators are actually pointing to this as the route which is going to happen, the reality of it sinks in. Your own mortality."

Knowing he was predisposed helped him navigate the next steps to actively benefit his mind and body.

"If you look at Alzheimer's prevention, the benefit of preventative steps is that it affects the rest of your life," the "Thor: Love and Thunder" star said.

"When you have preposition to cardiovascular heart disease, cancer, anything—it's all about sleep management, stress management, nutrition, movement, fitness. It's all kind of the same tools that need to be applied in a consistent way."

Shooting "Limitless" helped Hemsworth reevaluate what was most important in his life – his family.

"It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off," he said. "And since we finished the show, I've been completing the things I was already contracted to do. Now when I finish this tour this week, I'm going home and I'm going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife."

He said that acting still "excites" him, but it's time to recharge and focus on the future.

"I'm in a state of, not passive, but a little more surrendering to [the idea that] things are as they are. I don't mean that in a sort of apathetic way, but there's a stillness to my thinking about it all now," Hemsworth said. "I can talk to you for hours about what I want to do, but it doesn't fill my head 24/7 like it used to. That's not out of having lost any of the passion for it, it's just a sense of contentment, and with being very proud of what I've done and the experiences I've had. I welcome whatever comes next."

He added, "I'm not talking about retiring by any means, but like you said: it's a more curated approach to things."