Chris Hemsworth is in no rush for his daughter to start her acting career.

Hemsworth, 39, and his oldest daughter, India Rose, appeared together in the actor's latest "Thor" installment.

"You know, that was originally supposed to be just a super quick little moment in the film, and then the character expanded due to the story changing," Hemsworth told Entertainment Tonight of his daughter's role in the movie. "I said, 'Oh, do you want to do some dialog in the film?' And she's like, 'Yeah, cool!' And she was a pro and loved it."

"But I want her to have a childhood, and I think so does she," he added.

However, he would support her jumping into acting when she's older "if she's keen to do more things."

"But I said, 'There's plenty of time, sweetie," he explained. "'Go to school, horse ride, have fun, be a kid.' Because once the train moves, it's pretty hard to get off, and you miss a lot of things."

India starred as Love in the film, which was released in July 2022. Hemsworth previously spoke about the "cool" experience filming with his daughter in an interview with FOX 5.

"It felt like a one-off fun family experience," Hemsworth said. "I don't want [my children] to now go and be child stars and actors. It was just a special experience we all had."

Hemsworth married Pataky in 2010, and the couple shares daughter India Rose, born in May 2012 and twins, Sasha and Tristan, who were born in March 2014.

The "Extraction" star previously spoke about his children and reflected on his own childhood in an interview with People magazine.

"I want them to have a great appreciation for everything," Hemwsworth said about what he hopes to instill in his children.

"I grew up with very little money, but my parents were my absolute heroes," the "Extraction" star further explained. "They were respectful, kind human beings and operated in a way that was constantly inspiring and nurturing and kind."