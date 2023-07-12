GOP presidential candidate and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addressed concerns about how he plans on winning over the MAGA base with his attacks against former President Donald Trump.

Christie has called Trump a "petulant child," a "three-time loser" and "the cheapest S.O.B" in recent months.

He told "Fox News Tonight" Tuesday that his comments are only directed at Trump and not his supporters.

"They're directly about him. And the fact is, I'm telling the truth. And the things that I've said, not even Donald Trump denies that they're true," Christie said. "I mean, let's just look at this as an example. What member of Donald Trump's senior staff or senior cabinet members would work for him again? Not one of his secretaries of state, not one of his secretaries of defense, neither of his attorneys general, not any of his chiefs of staff, not any of his White House counsel. What does that tell you about what it's like to work for this man?"

The former Garden State governor told Piers Morgan that he supported Trump until his actions on election night in 2020.

"Let me be very clear. People get this wrong. Election night, 2020, when he stood up in the East Room of the White House behind the seal of the president and said the election was stolen when not even all the votes had been counted. He had no evidence and to this day has no evidence that the election was stolen. That's when I abandoned him," Christie explained.

"And by the way, he abandoned me and others like me who supported him. I was the first one on board in 2016. I chaired his opioid commission. I chaired his transition. I prepped him for the debates in ‘16 and in ‘20. I did everything I could to support Donald Trump and make him the best president he could be. But he disappointed me, and he let me down."

The former federal prosecutor also took aim at Trump for failing to follow through on several of his campaign promises.

Christie said Trump failed to repeal and replace ObamaCare, added $6 trillion to the national debt and only built 47 miles of border wall that Mexico didn’t pay for.

"We paid for every nickel of it," he added. "When you look at the ways that he failed us, not even talking about his personal conduct--as a president, how he failed us. He abandoned me."

A June 28 NBC News poll found 5% of GOP primary voters would vote for Christie. Seven percent would vote for former Vice President Mike Pence and 4% for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Trump remained the frontrunner with 51% and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gathered 22%.

Christie said his campaign is going to be patient and persistent heading into 2024 and that he will continue to say things from "the heart and the gut."

"You know what Republican voters deserve more than anything else? Two things. They deserve the truth, which they don't get from Donald Trump. And they deserve results on the issues they care about, like immigration and the national debt and educational freedom," he explained.

"...I'm in this race because I want to bring the truth to light to our voters on those issues. And they deserve the truth. They want the truth and they deserve it. And he [Trump] doesn't give it to them."