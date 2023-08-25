Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tore into GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy one day after the first primary debate in Milwaukee, arguing the entrepreneur’s answers showed he has "absolutely no idea what he’s talking about."

Christie and Ramaswamy sparred over several issues during the two-hour debate from the United States’ role in funding the war in Ukraine to supporting former President Donald Trump if he’s convicted.

Trump praised Ramaswamy’s debate performance on his social media site Truth Social. Ramaswamy also praised Trump on stage as the "best president of the 21st century."

RAMASWAMY CLARIFIES REMARKS AFTER HE IS ACCUSED OF FLOATING 9/11 CONSPIRACY

"Well, I'm stunned that as I was talking about Donald Trump and all the ways that he's let down our party and our country, that he [Trump] didn't mention me as a winner of the debate last night," Christie said Thursday on "Your World." "But, you know, if Vivek thinks that Donald Trump is the greatest president of the 21st century, what the hell is he doing running? He should drop out tomorrow."

Host Neil Cavuto asked the 2024 presidential contender if he would support Ramaswamy if he became the Republican Party’s nominee.

"I don't think there's any, any risk of having to make that judgment. I think what he showed last night is that this is a guy, like I said, who [uses] a group of ChatGPT phrases strung together to try to get the rise out of a crowd, but has absolutely no idea what he's talking about," Christie added.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY RIPPED ONE OF HIS DEBATE ONE-LINERS STRAIGHT FROM BARACK OBAMA

"This is a guy who says, 'Let's get rid of Taiwan to the Chinese by 2028. Let's treat Israel like every other country in the Middle East.' And by the way, when he was attacking me about telling the truth about Donald Trump, in his own book, he said that what Donald Trump did on January 6 was reprehensible, plain and simple. Direct quote from the book. And when I confronted him with that last night, he said, I never said that. No, you didn't. You wrote it. Or the ghostwriter who wrote your book wrote it. But either way, your name was on it. So I don't think I'm ever going to have to confront that question."

Christie also took offense after Ramaswamy said he and the other GOP presidential candidates on stage at Fiserv Forum were "bought and paid for."

The former governor of the Garden State touted his career in public service, telling Cavuto that it came at great sacrifice to his family and his ability to make a living but he has no regrets for his career.

"To say that someone like Doug Burgum, who built his own business himself and is a self-made guy, is bought and paid for. To say that Tim Scott, who's come from a single mother background, is bought and paid for, or that Mike Pence is bought and paid for. It's irresponsible," Christie said.

"Now, look, it's the kind of thing that he says he calls all the rest of us professional politicians. Let me tell you, the most professional politician to be scared of on that stage last night is a guy who would baselessly accuse all of us of having sold out the American people. I've never profited a dime off of my public service and never will. And for him to say it was unfair, and that's why I jumped in at that point and I interrupted and called him an amateur."

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media