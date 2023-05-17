GOP Rep. Chip Roy battled with an abortion advocate during a Tuesday House hearing, calling her out for comments she allegedly made about late-term abortions in an undercover video from 2015.

The video from the Center for Medical Progress included one recording, allegedly from Talcott Camp, then-deputy director of the ACLU’s Reproductive Health Freedom Project. Camp described the abortion procedure in graphic detail.

"I’m like — Oh my God! I get it! When the skull is broken, that’s really sharp! I get it! I understand why people are talking about getting that skull out, that calvarium," Camp reportedly said.

Addressing Camp during the congressional hearing, Roy read back a transcript of a conversation she allegedly had at the time.

Camp refused to testify that she actually made that statement, claiming that the truth is impossible to determine during a House Appropriations Committee hearing on the FACE Act.

"It’s impossible to say, Congressman," she told Roy.

Camp also argued that the video was "misleadingly edited" and said that its release led to violence and anger in Colorado.

"The media products you’re referring to stoked a massive uptick in violence. Those heavily edited, misleadingly edited media products caused 3 murders and 9 woundings in Colorado Springs," Camp said.

She again questioned the validity of the undercover video. "The folks who distributed those media products may have attributed something to me, I can’t speak to that," Camp said.

The undercover video also purported to reveal comments from other doctors and administrators associated with Planned Parenthood and other major abortion groups.

Dr. Ann Schutt-Aine, director of abortion services for Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, discussed pulling legs off of a fetus.

"If I’m doing a procedure, and I’m seeing that I’m in fear that it’s about to come to the umbilicus [navel], I might ask for a second set of forceps to hold the body at the cervix and pull off a leg or two, so it’s not PBA [partial-birth abortion]."

Dr. Uta Landy, the founder of the Consortium of Abortion Providers (CAPS), Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA), joked about an eyeball falling out from a fetus onto her lap.

"An eyeball just fell down into my lap, and that is gross!" Landy said to laughter in the audience.

Planned Parenthood estimates that it performed 374,155 abortions in 2022, according to its annual report from that year.

The National Abortion Federation did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.