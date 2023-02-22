A spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed member states of the North Atlantic Treat Organization (NATO) still retain a "Cold War mentality" that is harming international relations.

Foreign affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin fielded questions from reporters Wednesday, where he was asked about reports that China is considering provision of lethal aid to Russian forces in Ukraine.

"On the Ukraine issue, China always stands on the side of peace," Wenbin responded. "We have followed the four principles, called for joint efforts in four areas and shared three observations on Ukraine as outlined by President Xi Jinping, taken an objective and just position, and worked actively to promote peace talks."

Wenbin went on to question the continued provision of weapons by the United States to Ukraine, saying it is a "familiar trick" of US diplomatic relations.

He continued, "While claiming itself to be a regional defensive alliance, NATO has ignored others’ security concerns, and constantly sought to reach beyond its traditional defense zone and scope, and stoke division and tension. What role has NATO played in the Ukraine crisis? The rest of the world surely has its answer."

President Biden met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday at Mariinsky Palace to announce an additional half-billion dollars in U.S. assistance. The U.S. has already supported Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars in financial aid and military equipment.

"We urge NATO to quit groundless speculation and smears against China on the Ukraine issue, grow out of the Cold War mentality of zero-sum game and bloc confrontation, stop instigating antagonism and fanning the flames, and actually do something conducive to European and global peace and stability," Wenbin concluded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Wednesday that he was expecting Chinese President Xi Jinping to soon travel to Russia for a bilateral meeting.

Putin hailed China as a key ally on the world stage, saying that "cooperation between the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation on the global arena is particularly important for stabilizing the international situation."

Putin claimed in a Tuesday speech that the West was attempting to achieve a "strategic defeat" over Russia and take control of its nuclear capabilities.

"Of course, we will not do this first. But if the United States conducts tests, then we will," Putin threatened.