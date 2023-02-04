Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 6 ft. * WHERE...Penobscot Bay. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&