The Chinese Communist Party has arrested and detained a worker on a military-industrial project suspected of espionage.

The communist government announced Friday that national security officials suspect the Chinese worker of spying for the CIA.

Official statements only identify the suspect by the surname "Zeng" and claim the individual formed a working relationship with a U.S. official, trading confidential information for financial payouts.

Chinese intelligence claims that Zeng, 52, met the official while studying abroad in Italy for his employer. The ministry claims the alleged communications were with a member of the CIA.

"Zeng gradually developed a psychological dependence on [the U.S. official], who took the opportunity to indoctrinate him with Western values," the statement from the Ministry of State Security read.

The message was posted on the ministry's official WeChat page.

Zeng, through his employment with the military, allegedly had access to state secrets and sensitive information.

"Having finished overseas study, Zeng returned to China and continued to have multiple secret meetings with the CIA agents and provided a great amount of key intelligence and collected funds for spying," it continued.

The CCP alleges the U.S. official offered to help Zeng and his family emigrate from China to the United States in addition to the financial payouts.

The accusations are only the latest in an escalating battle for intelligence between the U.S. and China.