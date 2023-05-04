Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., warned this week that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is using artificial intelligence to stoke disinformation globally through "deep fakes."

"The CCP will stop at nothing to sow chaos and confusion within our country and around the world." Ricketts said at a Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee hearing. "Deep fakes are the newest chapter in disinformation operations used to weaken the United States and our allies. We must remain vigilant. We must develop a cross-government strategy to combat these threats."

"Deep fake" technology uses artificial intelligence to create falsified videos, often of celebrities or famous politicians. Ricketts cited one example of the danger of deep fakes as a viral video last year of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy surrendering to Russia.

The CCP, Ricketts said, is certain to use this deceptive artificial intelligence to confuse the American public.

"They’ve become a global leader in artificial intelligence and they have been developing for a long time now something called ‘deep fake' technology, which has progressed along to the point where they are able to use AI to distort public figures," Ricketts said.

Vice President Kamala Harris met with tech executives at Microsoft, Google and OpenAI to discuss artificial intelligence Thursday. The meeting came as the White House announced its plan to promote the "responsible" use of artificial intelligence that included government-funded research, federal agency plans, and cooperation among tech companies.

The White House released an "AI Bill of Rights" last year to address potential discrimination and biases from artificial intelligence.