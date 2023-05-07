Authorities in Arizona said a 4-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive in a Phoenix hotel pool on Saturday morning.

Fire officials told FOX 10 Phoenix the child was in the Courtyard by Marriott pool for an unknown amount of time before someone called 911.

Hotel staff pulled the child out of the pool and performed CPR before paramedics arrived at around 12 p.m.

"Paramedics then took over care, immediately providing advanced life support measures and transportation to the emergency department," Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Scott Douglas said.

"A crisis team has been called in to assist the family with their needs," Douglas added.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital in extremely critical condition. He died soon after he arrived, authorities said.

It is unknown if the boy was being supervised by an adult or if a lifeguard was present.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Phoenix Fire Department for more information, but has not yet heard back.