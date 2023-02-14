Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones had three tackles as the team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII, but it was what he did after the game that raised eyebrows with NFL fans.

Jones picked up his second Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs on Sunday night, putting the finishing touches on a season that saw him earn his first All-Pro First Team selection, his fourth Pro Bowl selection and finish as a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In jubilation, Jones bearhugged NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as confetti was splayed across the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

"I don’t care how you hit the quarterback," Goodell said with a smile, referencing the criticism Jones hurled at him in the beginning of the year.

But the moment was too much for some fans.

EAGLES' HAASON REDDICK RIPS SUPER BOWL LVII FIELD CONDITIONS: 'YOU WOULD THINK IT WOULD BE BETTER'

Jones tied his career high in sacks with 15.5 and set a new personal best with 44 tackles and 30 solo tackles. He also had 17 tackles for a loss and 29 QB hits.

He criticized the NFL in October after he was called for a questionable roughing the passer penalty.

"I think roughing the passer, they had put such an emphasis on that, that we gotta be able to view it in the booth now," he said to reporters in the locker room after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders. "I think that’s the next step as the NFL as a whole. If we’re gonna continue to call roughing the passer at that high of a velocity, then we gotta be able to view it in the booth to make sure because sometimes looks can be deceiving."