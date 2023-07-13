Patrick Mahomes has a lot to worry about going into the 2023 season.

He has to make sure his offensive linemen are on the right page when he calls his signals and protection packages.

He has to make sure his new wide receivers are running the correct routes. And he has to be cognizant of any potential defensive changes of opposing teams.

The one thing he’s not really concerned about is his legacy.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I think everybody thinks about legacy and how they’re remembered, but you have to think about that at the same time, valuing every day and how you can become better, how you can really maximize every single day," he told the "AP Pro Football Podcast" Wednesday.

"And then whenever your career is done, you have no regrets. That’s what I’ve always preached. It’s not about success of that day. It’s about having no regrets at the end of your career

"And I think if you work hard every single day and put everything you have into the game, then when you look back at the end of your career and however many trophies you have or how many Super Bowl rings you have, you’ll have no regrets."

Mahomes has been in the NFL since the 2017 season and took over as the team’s starting quarterback in 2018. Since then, he’s led the Kansas City Chiefs to five consecutive AFC championship games and three Super Bowl appearances. He has two Super Bowl rings to his credit with the second coming last season.

With Tom Brady retiring, Mahomes has taken over as the face of the league with an even more daunting task at hand – trying to win consecutive Super Bowl titles.

No team has achieved that feat since Brady’s New England Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 seasons. Mahomes acknowledged just how difficult that accomplishment is.

PATRICK MAHOMES RECALLS INTENSE RAIDERS MATCHUP IN 2022: 'YOU WOKE UP THE WRONG MOTHER---ER!'

"I think it’s so difficult because there’s so much player movement these days," he said. "Every team is getting better and better each and every year. It’s hard to win the Super Bowl. I’ve noticed that from my first one to my second. You can do everything the right way, and you don’t win.

"So, to be able to repeat it, you have to just continue to work and work and work and try to get yourself in position to win those big games. I’m confident in us because we have a lot of guys coming back now that have won a Super Bowl and been in that big moment. But we have to go out there and prove it, and it starts next week."

The Chiefs open the 2023 regular season against the Detroit Lions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.