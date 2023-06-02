Bo Jackson, Deion Sanders … Patrick Mahomes?

If his one at-bat at Kauffman Stadium shows anything, it's that the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback has some skill in another sport.

The Kansas City Royals hosted a celebrity softball game at their ballpark Friday night, and Mahomes headlined the rosters.

Mahomes is probably the most beloved athlete in Kansas City at the moment, maybe ever. He led the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl win in franchise history in February.

So, he naturally had to put on a show.

During the game, Mahomes launched an absolute missile for a home run.

Mahomes does have some baseball blood in him. His father Pat was a pitcher for six MLB teams during an 11-year career.

Mostly a reliever, the older Mahomes spent time with the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates, finishing his career with a 5.47 ERA.

Patrick Mahomes was a top prospect in the 2014 MLB Draft, but he was already committed to play football at Texas Tech. The Detroit Tigers drafted him in the 37th round, but he never signed.

The younger Mahomes played baseball up until his sophomore year of college while starting at quarterback for the football team. He threw a 16-strikeout no-hitter his senior year of high school.

Chiefs teammate and partner in crime Travis Kelce was also at Friday's game.