The Kansas City Chiefs are moving on from their own free agent offensive tackle Orlando Brown as former Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Jawaan Taylor agreed to terms on a massive deal to join the Super Bowl champions.

Taylor is expected to sign a deal worth $80 million over the next four seasons with the Chiefs, and $60 million of that is guaranteed, according to NFL Network.

While the Chiefs were in desperate need of filling their tackle spots – Brown and Andrew Wylie were free agents – experts and fans alike are viewing this one as a head-scratcher.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Taylor has played well on the right side for the Jaguars since coming out of Florida in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He’s started every game he’s played for Jacksonville the past four seasons, but his long-term deal makes him the fourth-highest paid offensive tackle in the league at $20 million per season.

COMMANDERS SIGN TWO VETERAN OFFENSIVE LINEMEN TO BOLSTER GROUP FOR 2023 SEASON: REPORTS

Brown, on the other hand, has been a Pro Bowler in each of the last four seasons for Kansas City. After playing on his fifth-year option in 2022, Brown is set to make something in the range of what Taylor received.

Wylie also got paid by the Washington Commanders, as he agreed to sign a three-year pact worth $24 million.

CHIEFS' CHRIS JONES VOWS HE ‘WILL NOT PLAY FOR ANOTHER FRANCHISE’ AHEAD FREE AGENCY

The Chiefs, though, have seen linemen come and go in recent years, but the level of pay has remained the same. They’re ignoring what the public thinks and going with what they feel makes sense for their 2023 roster construction.

Taylor hasn’t played left tackle since college, but he is expected to slot there for Kansas City next season. He’s also been dependable, committing just six penalties all of last season.

The Chiefs’ interior line will remain the same as it was last season, with Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith at left guard, center and right guard, respectively. Darian Kinnard is slated for right tackle on the depth chart.