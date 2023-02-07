Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster may have given the Philadelphia Eagles some bulletin board material to get even more motivated for Super Bowl LVII.

Smith-Schuster talked to reporters at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday and gave his opinion on Philly cheesesteaks.

"Honestly, the best Philly cheesesteaks are not in Philly, to be honest," he said.

When asked where the best ones are, he responded "definitely not Philly."

Smith-Schuster obviously has to support the city he is representing at Super Bowl LVII. He gave his top five barbeque spots in Kansas City during the night as well, according to FOX4 KC.

The wide receiver joined the Chiefs on a one-year deal after he tested the free-agent market. He played for the Pittsburgh Steelers for five seasons, and in 63 games, he had 323 catches for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns.

With the Chiefs this season, the one-time Pro Bowler had 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns. He was targeted 101 times. It was the most receiving yards he has had since his breakout year in 2018.

Smith-Schuster’s status for the Super Bowl is unclear. He suffered a knee injury in the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals and did not return for the first half.

The Chiefs on Monday placed Mecole Hardman on the injured reserve and activated Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Injury woes are going to be a key storyline for Kansas City moving forward.