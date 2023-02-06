Other than "The Kelce Bowl," this year’s Super Bowl has been deemed "The Andy Reid Bowl" by fans.

Reid has led two teams to the Super Bowl in his 24 years as head coach, with his only win coming with Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. But in 2004, Reid took his Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl, eventually falling to the New England Patriots in the end.

Reid has been the Chiefs’ head coach for 10 years, but for 14 seasons he was in Philadelphia leading the Eagles, which is why fans believe there is some revenge for him on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

On Super Bowl Opening Night, Reid, in a signature Chiefs Tommy Bahama shirt, met on stage with a few of his old players in Philly as fans cheered during his embraces with each of them. Among his former players were Brandon Graham and Jason Kelce.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Reid was asked by Michael Irvin about this moment where his current and former team clash in the biggest NFL game of the year.

"No, listen, it’s a great organization," Reid said of the Eagles. "I had 14 years there, man. I loved every minute of it. I’ve been 10 years in Kansas City, loved every minute of that. I’m proud of some of these old guys with the Eagles. I’m proud of my guys for the Chiefs. Let’s go."

Make no mistake: Reid only cares about the Chiefs this week. He lost his most recent appearance in the Super Bowl to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, so he doesn’t want that losing feeling to come back this time around.

Because of his experience, Reid is trying to keep things status quo with his squad this week.

JASON AND TRAVIS KELCE'S MOTHER SURPRISES SONS WITH HOMEMADE GIFT DURING SUPER BOWL OPENING NIGHT

FANS CREATE PETITION FOR DONNA KELCE, MOTHER OF TRAVIS AND JASON, TO DO COIN FLIP IN SUPER BOWL LVII

"I’ve been to a couple of these. I’m not really approaching it too much different. We’ve got to get our work done. Great football team that Nick has that we’ve got to get ready for. We have to get through practice and practice the best way we possibly can and let the chips fall where they may," Reid explained.

During his tenure in Philadelphia, Reid went 130-92-1. He was eventually let go following the 2012 season, and the Chiefs brought him in prior to the 2013 campaign to turn their team around. As part of the coaching staff gutting, he let go of Nick Sirianni, then-Kansas City wide receivers coach and current head coach of the Eagles.

Reid went 11-5 that first season, and it was off to the races to AFC dominance.

He’ll hope to capture his second ring in four years now, and though he may not say it out loud, perhaps a win against his former team will make it that much sweeter.