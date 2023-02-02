This year's Super Bowl features plenty of storylines, from the matchup of two young star quarterbacks to the Kelce brothers both making it to the big game.

One of the more interesting topics of conversation revolves around Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. In a strange way, Reid is doing his best to defeat a team he spent over a decade building.

During Reid's 14-year tenure as the Philadelphia Eagles' head coach his roster-building philosophy put an emphasis on drafting good players along the lines of scrimmage. Some of the players Reid had in input on drafting are still key contributors to Philadelphia's defensive line.

Reid drafted 12 players in the first round during his stint with the Eagles. Eight of those first-rounder were linemen.

The only exceptions were quarterback Donovan McNabb, wide receiver Freddie Mitchell, cornerback Lito Sheppard and wide receiver Jeremy Maclin.

On Thursday, Reid was asked about two of the former players he drafted, four-time All-Pro defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and defensive end Brandon Graham.

"Yeah, I’m very proud of those guys. I know them personally, so I’m proud. They are tough guys, tough minded, they’re good leaders, they’re fun to be around and they’re good football players. I think generally that – each one’s an individual and has their own characteristics – but in general, I’d tell you that about them – great team guys," Reid told reporters.

Howie Roseman has been with the Eagles franchise for over two decades. He started off as a front office intern in 2000 and is now in his second stint as the team's general manager.

Roseman also currently serves as the Eagles' executive vice president and he has built one of the best rosters in the NFL. He seems to have learned from Reid during their 12 years together because Philly has arguably the most talented defensive and offensive lines in the league.

"I still have a great relationship with Jeff Lurie, Howie Roseman, all the people there." Reid said during an appearance on "The Herd" on Tuesday. "Three of the players were kids that we drafted when we were there. I have fond memories of Philadelphia. I love all 14 years that I was there."

Reid also mentioned the connection that Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick had with his sons.

"Reddick went to school with my son (at Temple University) – both my sons, one was coaching and one was playing," told reporters on Thursday.

One of Reid's son's, Britt, was a graduate assistant coach at Temple before eventually joining his father's staff in Kansas City.

In November, Britt was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony DWI charge stemming from a vehicle crashed that seriously injured a four-year-old in 2021. The incident happened on Feb. 4, just days before the Chiefs were scheduled to play in Super Bowl LV.

Reid led the Eagles to five NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl appearance during his time at the helm. The team reached the playoff nine times in an 11-year stretch.