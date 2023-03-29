With Aaron Rodgers expressing his intentions to play for the New York Jets next season, third-year quarterback Jordan Love will finally step into the spotlight for the Green Bay Packers.

Despite already playing a handful of games across two seasons, not everyone in the league appears to be familiar with the 2020 first-round draft pick.

During the annual league meeting this week, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked what he thought of Love when Love played against the Chiefs Nov. 7, 2021.

PACKERS' MATT LAFLEUR TEMPERING EXPECTATIONS FOR QB JORDAN LOVE WHEN HE TAKES OVER FOR AARON RODGERS

"Who’s that?" Reid replied, seemingly not hearing the question. But when the reporter clarified his question, the name still wasn’t ringing a bell for the legendary head coach.

"Um, I'm trying to remember Jordan Love," Reid replied.

After some minor details, he seemed to remember, adding, "From what I remember I thought he was good."

Love started his first game for the Packers that day and completed 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Chiefs won 13-7.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But the awkward moment could've just been a lapse in memory for Big Red. Prior to that game, Reid praised Love in a video call with reporters.

"The Packers don't make a lot of mistakes on draft picks, so this kid, you know, is a good football player," Reid said at the time. "He’s playing behind one of the great ones and so now he has a chance to play."

With a deal between the Jets and Packers all but signed, Love will have more than just a "chance to play" next season.