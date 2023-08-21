At least seven people were killed in shootings in Chicago’s weekend violence – including at least three teens – and more than three dozen other people wounded across Illinois’ largest city.

Two of those killed were students who were supposed to start the new school year Monday.

A 14-year-old boy was struck in the head and chest by gunfire in the 8700 block of South Cregier Avenue at about 6:51 p.m. Saturday. Chicago Police said he was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital initially in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

"They took him from the world because he was going to be somebody," Athena Harshaw told WLS-TV, identifying the victim as her 14-year-old basketball-playing nephew, Rayjohn. "Like, this is crazy. He was 14. His book bag was packed for school. He was so excited to go to Hyde Park [High School]."

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were in Galewood Park at approximately 4:10 p.m. Saturday when they both sustained gunshot wounds from an unknown shooter, police said. The boy, who had a gunshot wound to the right leg, was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

But the girl, who was shot in the buttocks, was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner later confirmed she died, identifying the victim as 17-year-old Ashuntice Wilburn, WMAQ-TV reported.

"When I look back over her life, she was just starting her life," the girl’s grandmother, Patty Ringo, told WLS-TV. Ringo said she and Ashuntice volunteered together at an anti-violence program at Greater St. John Bible Church, and the girl was supposed to start her senior year at Schurz High School Monday.

"With great sadness, we are devastated to learn about the loss of these young people," Chicago Public Schools said in a statement. "The thoughts and condolences of the entire Chicago Public Schools (CPS) family are with all those impacted by these tragic deaths."

Another teenager, an 18-year-old male, was fatally shot in the 4300 block of West Maypole at about 9:56 p.m. Friday. Police said he was a passenger when someone unknown fired shots into a vehicle. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen, cheek and head and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said no one was immediately taken into custody in any of those deadly shootings.

WSL-TV reported at least 38 people were shot, including seven fatally, over the weekend.

At approximately 11:12 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 3500 block of West Congress Parkway to shots fired and found an unidentified male – between 30 and 40 years old – with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a witness relayed to officers that the victim was shot by an unidentified male offender who fled on foot.

At approximately 3:36 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was in his vehicle, stopped at a red light, in the 800 block of North Orleans Street when an unknown offender in a white SUV pulled alongside him and began to fire shots in his direction, police said. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old boy was near the sidewalk in the 4400 block of South Lavergne at approximately 7:49 p.m. Friday when he was struck multiple times by gunfire, police said. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital and initially reported to be in critical condition.

Police said a 19-year-old man was traveling in the rear seat of a vehicle at approximately 2:44 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of West Fullerton when he was shot at by an unidentified offender traveling on a motorcycle. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a person shot inside an apartment in the 5900 Block of South King Drive and found an 18-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the legs. He was shot by a known male who fled on foot, police said. The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.