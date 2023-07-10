Chicago residents are stunned that there were no security cameras in the public beach area where a suspect molested a 4-year-old child on Tuesday.

The assault took place at Rainbow Beach at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening. The suspect fled the premises after sexually assaulting the child, and is believed to be a Hispanic man between the ages of 35 and 45.

Activists gathered on Sunday afternoon to distribute sketches of the man, according to FOX 32 Chicago.

Community leaders also took aim at Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson for not having security cameras in the area, arguing that the city is neglecting Chicago's South Side. Executive Director of Violence Interrupters Tio Hardiman warned parents to avoid letting their children use public bathrooms.

"I want to send a message out to the parents of Chicago, never allow your child to go to a public bathroom in the city of Chicago," Hardiman said, according to FOX 32. "It’s something out of a horror movie… You never know what’s lurking inside these bathrooms."

CEO of Chicago Against Violence Andre Smith questioned why the washroom area lacked security cameras. He is also hoping that the bathrooms will be renovated, arguing that they are "worse than jail institution washrooms."

"Chicago is camera city," Smith said. "How can we not have cameras at this beach to protect our most precious, our pride and joy, who are supposed to be out here enjoying themselves?"

"If there were cameras here, we’d at least have a photograph or some video of the alleged individual coming out of the bathroom here," Hardiman added.

Smith believes that the sketch of the suspect looked similar to another suspect who assaulted an 11-year-old girl walking home from school in November.

"Somebody probably saw this guy, somebody knows this guy, he’s a family member of someone in Chicago," Hardiman said. "Someone needs to step up and do the right thing."

"Parents, citywide, watch your children," he added. "To be aware is to be alive… You can’t take anything for granted."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Chicago Park District for a statement, but has not yet heard back.