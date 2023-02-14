The city of Chicago's effort to house migrants at a vacant Southwest Side Kmart was temporarily halted amid rising concerns from South Side residents who are worried the city is focusing on illegal immigrants over the city's own residents.

The 96,000 square-foot Kmart shelter in the West Lawn neighborhood was scheduled to open in February, but was postponed due to calls from the community for more transparency from the Chicago city government.

"I have serious questions and concerns about the safety and humanity of the proposed Kmart facility and its amenities," state Rep. Angie Guerrero-Cuellar told the Chicago Sun-Times. "I have asked state agencies to pause this project until they can ensure this facility is constructed into adequate housing for young migrant families."

"I have major concerns for the safety of the local community and the people who will be housed at this location," a resident told the outlet.

It is unknown at this time when the building will be opened to the migrants.

The city recently received backlash from residents after opening former James Wadsworth Elementary School, near Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood, as a temporary migrant shelter. The building opened in early February despite pushback from residents of the town who were "willing to be arrested" in their protest to the project.

Residents of the neighborhood stood in front of the migrant filled buses, urging the city to provide resources to locals rather than the migrants.

"The community feels disrespected, they feel as though they were not included, and they need answers today," resident Jennifer Maddox told Fox 32.

Another resident called out Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is up for re-election in February. "There is a lack of resources in our community, we don’t need anyone else to come in and suck those up. We're tired, Ms. Lightfoot," she said.

"The city wasn’t transparent with the residents — us — and we are not going to be transparent with them," Andre Smith told the Chicago Sun-Times as he protested. "They didn’t work with us, so we’re not working with them. We’re not moving; we’re willing to be arrested."

Chicago police officers were on the scene, as three buses of migrants were dropped off at the school.

By October 2022, about 3,667 illegal migrants had been bussed from Texas to the Democrat-run city, as thousands continue to enter into the U.S. under President Joe Biden's open-border policies.

Chicago Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., signed a disaster proclamation in October to secure resources for the migrants being bussed to the state.

The mayor's office did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

