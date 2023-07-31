Another bloody weekend in Chicago saw nearly 50 shooting victims, authorities say, including a 21-year-old mother of two who was fatally shot in the face on Sunday.

Kanesha Gaines was with a group of women gathered in the 1500 block of South Keeler Avenue around 1 a.m. in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood, when unknown individuals exited a black Jeep and opened fire, FOX32 Chicago reported.

Gaines was struck in the face and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The shooting was just one of 29 shooting incidents reported in Chicago from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

Police statistics released Monday morning showed there were 47 shooting victims overall from the weekend violence. The statistics included both fatal and non-fatal shootings.

Natasha Graham, Gaines’ mother, told WMAQ-TV that she previously lost her son, Gaines’ brother Keshaun Graham, to gun violence in 2019. He was 18 years old.

"Our kids, our teenagers should be able to go hang out. Our young kids should be able to play outside, they should be allowed," Graham told the outlet. "It shouldn't always be violence every time the young adults decide to go and hang out."

Also wounded in the shooting that killed Gaines was a 28-year-old woman, who Chicago police said was in critical condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital after being shot eight times in her torso.

Seven other victims, ranging in age from 20 to 33, suffered gunshot grazes or wounds in the shooting.

No arrests were made as of Monday morning, and police did not immediately release additional details about the suspects.