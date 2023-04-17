WINDY CITY MAYHEM - Chicago mayor-elect warns against vilifying chaotic ‘Teen Takeover’ that terrorized city. Continue reading …

‘ACT OF STEALING’ - Squatter victims fed up with being landlords after feeling wronged by legal system. Continue reading …

BREW BATTLE - New Budweiser ad does a complete 180 after Dylan Mulvaney controversy. Continue reading …

‘CIVILIZATION DESTRUCTION’ - Concerns of bias in AI grow after Elon Musk issues new warning. Continue reading …

OPINION - I was assaulted by a transgender mob and this is what I plan to do next. Continue reading …

-

‘JAW-DROPPING’ - GOP Sen. Ron Johnson sounds the alarm on ‘revealing’ Biden family bank records. Continue reading …

GOING AFTER 45 - Pro-DeSantis super PAC unloads on Trump for friendly fire in first TV ad. Continue reading …

TIME IS RUNNING OUT - Senate Dems put on the spot, asked directly if Feinstein should step down. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

‘CRITICAL’ INITIATIVE - Ivy League university moves to prioritize 'free expression' months after students heckled conservative pundit. Continue reading …

ALL IN - Melissa McCarthy says 'The Little Mermaid' Ursula performance was '100 percent' inspired by drag queens. Continue reading …

‘IT’S JUST HORRIFIC’ - Betsy DeVos on how new Title IX rules would have affected her own swimming career. Continue reading …

NIPPED IN THE BUD - Wyoming news site finds more than a third of small-town bars surveyed are experiencing Bud Light boycotts. Continue reading …

‘PUNISH AND SCARE’ - Iranian regime directly involved in poisoning hundreds of students in effort to stifle protests: report. Continue reading …

BIDEN BOMBSHELL - Hunter's partners had revolving door access to VP Joe. Continue reading …

ROYAL PAIN - Prince Andrew 'resentful' toward King Charles, 'dragging his heels' to leave lavish home, experts claim. Continue reading …

‘SYMBOL OF HOPE’ - Virgin Mary statue withstands earthquake in Turkey as cathedral collapses. Continue reading …

WINGING IT: Watch as a woman on a Florida beach is attacked by a swarm of hungry seagulls - and how she managed to scramble away in time. See video …

WATCH: What happens if China masters AI first? See video …

WATCH: China targets GOP lawmaker with sanctions over Taiwan as tensions soar. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.