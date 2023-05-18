The City of Chicago has lost over 80,000 of its residents over the past two years, according to recent U.S. Census data.

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Chicago has lost around 81,000 people between 2020 and 2022, according to FOX 32.

In total, Illinois has lost over 100,000 of its residents in 2022. 32% of the total amount of people leaving the state in 2022 came from Chicago, according to the data.

During the pandemic in 2021, over half of the largest 20 U.S. metro areas lost residents. All metro areas in the United States grew by an alarming .01%.

In 2022, eight out of the 20 largest metro areas saw a decrease in population in 2022 with the growth rate for all U.S. metro areas being 0.4%.

Seattle, Washington, D.C., Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Minneapolis, and San Diego are some of the metro areas that saw an increase in residents in 2022 after seeing losses in 2021.

While losing residents, Chicago is still the third-largest city in the U.S., with New York City and Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.