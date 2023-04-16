Taylor Kinney made the military his focus as he returned to the red carpet on Saturday after taking a hiatus from the spotlight.

The "Chicago Fire" star stopped by the Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas for MotoGP races at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, with his girlfriend, Ashley Cruger.

Kinney, 41, attended the MotoGP VIP Experience & Charity Giving event for the MotoUp nonprofit, which benefits veterans through the "active participation and involvement in the global motorsports community."

Kinney looked relaxed at the motorcycle event, and wore a pair of jeans with a black T-shirt and a black hat.

Cruger shared a few behind-the-scenes images to her social media platforms of their day at the race, including jumping on a bike to test out turning styles.

It's the first time he's been seen at an event since leaving "Chicago Fire" in January.

Kinney, who starred on the popular television drama for 11 years, took "a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter," a source close to the production told Fox News Digital at the time.

He's played firefighter Lieutenant Kelly Severide since the show debuted in October 2012.

"The Vampire Diaries" alum has also made appearances in Wolf Entertainment's "One Chicago" franchises spinoffs, including "Chicago P.D.," "Chicago Med" and "Chicago Justice."

His absence from the show was explained in a March episode where his character's wife said he was attending an arson investigation program. It's unclear if Kinney will return to "Chicago Fire."

Kinney's representatives and NBC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digitals' request for comment.

