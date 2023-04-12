Chicago police are investigating three armored truck robberies that occurred just hours apart Wednesday.

The back-to-back-to-back incidents occurred in Chicago, Lansing and Calumet City.

According to the Chicago Police Department, at approximately 1:20 p.m., two unknown suspects approached a male victim unloading a Brink's armored truck.

Police told Fox News Digital that the two suspects pulled out guns and demanded the victim's vehicle.

FLORIDA TEACHER ID’D AFTER BODY FOUND IN SUBMERGED CAR NEARLY 3 YEARS AFTER HE DISAPPEARED

A witness said that one of the suspects held the driver at gunpoint while the other removed boxes of money from the armored vehicle.

"The man took out a bag and two really, really, big boxes of money," the witness told FOX 32 Chicago.

The two thieves stole approximately $400,000 from the armored truck, before being intercepted by authorities, FOX 32 Chicago confirmed.

SUSPECT ON THE LOOSE AFTER MASS STABBING AT MARYLAND MCDONALD’S

The male suspects fled the scene of the crime with the Brink's truck, but only made it a few miles away before Chicago police intercepted them.

Earlier in the day, police responded to two similar robberies in Lansing and Calumet City.

At 9:30 a.m., at a Pete's Fresh Market in Calumet City, another armored truck was robbed.

According to FOX 32 Chicago, there were multiple offenders involved.

Meanwhile, in the Chicago suburb of Lansing, another robbery involving a Brink's truck occurred.

Police have not released details of the incident, or how much money was stolen.

It's not yet known if the robberies are related.