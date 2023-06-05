The Chevrolet Camaro is going out with a growl.

Chevy has unveiled a special Collector's Edition trim to commemorate the end of the two-door sports car's production.

The bowtie brand announced in March that the current sixth-generation Camaro will be discontinued next January and that there are no immediate plans to replace it.

Chevrolet is aiming to become an all-electric brand by 2035, but will continue to produce V8-powered versions of the Corvette and its large trucks for the foreseeable future.

The rumor mill is full of reports that the Camaro name will return on an electric vehicle, but Chevrolet has only said, "while we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro’s story."'

The Collector's Edition draws its inspiration from the "Panther" codename that the original 1967 Camaro was developed under.

It will be offered across the 1LT, LT1 and SS coupe and convertible trims with Panther Black Metallic Tintcoat paint, satin black stripes and 20-inch satin black wheels, while the top of the line 650 hp supercharged V8-powered ZL1 features Panther Black Matte paint, black lug nuts and the aggressive ZL1 1LE front splitter and rear wing.

Silver wheels are optional on the LT1, LT1 and SS, which also get the front splitter from the high performance Camaro 1LE package, with coupes adding an ZL1 rear spoiler.

Panther logos have been integrated into the front fender badges and steering wheel, and all the cars come with a commemorative Shinola Canfield Sport 45mm watch with the logo on its face.

Prices for the Collectors Edition cars start at $39,440 for the 1LT, $47,385 for the LT1, $49,890 for the 1SS and $88,690 for the ZL1, the last of which is limited to just 350 cars.

The 1LT is available with either a 275 hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine or 335 hp V6 and the LT1 and 1SS come with a 455 hp V8.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin this summer.