Philadelphia mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker was hospitalized Tuesday night just as she secured her victory in the city's Democratic primary.

Parker had to skip her own victory party due to the medical emergency, which her representatives described as a "dental issue." The emergency comes days after Parker had a tooth pulled Friday, and she was reportedly complaining of a toothache and allergies earlier Tuesday, according to local 6ABC.

"Unfortunately, Cherelle had a recent dental issue that required immediate medical attention this evening, and she is currently receiving care at the University of Pennsylvania," Parker's campaign spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday night. "Cherelle looks forward to celebrating with all of her friends and supporters and thanks all of Philadelphia for making history tonight!"

Parker secured the Democratic nomination after running a campaign centered on law and order. She had vowed to deploy hundreds more police officers to the streets of Philadelphia, saying her top priority is to "stop the sense of lawlessness that is plaguing our city." She also plans to allow officers to make stops based on a "just cause and reasonable suspicion" standard.

Parker released a statement Wednesday morning thanking her voters for their support. Her victory in the general election against Republican David Oh is almost a foregone conclusion. Democrats outnumber Republicans in the city roughly 7-to-1.

"I’m so incredibly honored to have earned the Democratic nomination. It’s been a long road, and to see the tireless work of my campaign team, supporters, and family pay off is humbling. I’m looking forward to November and bringing our city together as its 100th mayor," she wrote.

Parker's top opponent in the primary was Helen Gym, a progressive Democrat backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Parker is running to replace Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney, who must leave office due to term limits.