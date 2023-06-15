Chelsea Handler voiced a call to action against the "horny old men" of the world.

The former late night talk show host chastised Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Alec Baldwin and Elon Musk for "spreading their seed."

"There's a new epidemic sweeping the country, and no, it's not another virus," Handler said in an Instagram clip.

"It's worse – horny old men who won't stop spreading their seed."

Handler added, "Don't even get me started on these four horny old men who have never met a broken condom they didn't like."

She shared a photo collage of Baldwin, Pacino, De Niro and Musk to accompany her sharp words.

Pacino, 83, and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, recently welcomed their first child into the world.

"Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino," Pacino's representative confirmed in a statement provided to Fox News Digital on Thursday.

Pacino also has three kids from previous relationships: a daughter with ex Jan Tarrant and twins with ex Beverly D'Angelo.

"They cannot stop procreating," Handler said. "Between the four of those guys, they have 32 children."

She added, "Robert De Niro just had his seventh child at the tender age of 79."

Kim Cattrall revealed at the premiere of "About My Father" that De Niro welcomed his seventh child with Tiffany Chen, 45.

"God bless him. His significant other, Tiffany, is such a beautiful woman. She came to the set once with her family and watched filming, and she was gorgeous and sweet. And I'm happy for both of them," Cattrall told Extra.

Handler also slammed Elon Musk and said that while he wasn't in his 80s, due to his "personality" he "may as well be."

The Tesla honcho has 10 children.

"So how do we protect the women of the world from horny old men?" Handler wondered. "Don't worry. I have a plan to stop this madness, and I'm offering to put myself up for auction."

Alec Baldwin, 64, and wife Hilaria, 39, have seven children together. He's also a father to Ireland Baldwin, 27, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

"For any available octogenarians, you can find me on E-bay or DoorDash. And for 20% off, you can use the code ‘sugart--s.’ Actually maybe all these old men should put themselves up for auction, after all, they are antiques."

She finished her PSA with, "Horny old men: they're never worth the money."