A young toddler enjoys eating fancy meals such as lobster and short ribs — which has left other parents "shocked."

Professional chef Jack Zhang, 31, of New York, said he's wanted to make sure that his son Levi, age 2, does not become a picky eater, according to news agency SWNS.

So ever since the child has been eating solids, the dad has served the boy an array of fancy foods in an effort to make eating "fun" for his son.

The child has eaten scallops, ratatouille and pork dumplings — and enjoys trying new things, the father said.

BABY EATS BUGS: MOM WHOSE DAUGHTER CONSUMES CRICKETS INSISTS THEIR HEALTHY AND ‘CHEAPER’ THAN MEAT

Said Zhang, "I started off when he was young, making baby food from scratch. I love to cook — that’s my passion. Now I have someone to cook for all the time."

He also said, "I love introducing him to all types of dishes, cuisine and cultures," as SWNS reported.

"The mindset is for him [is] not to be always picky — and to try a bunch of different foods."

Chef Zhang — who is married to a part-time English professor, Emily, 28 — grew up with homemade meals, he said.

He wanted to replicate that for their young son, so he started making meals from scratch.

Said Zhang, "In the beginning, I would try to introduce him to protein like fish and meat. I would make rice, salmon and peas and cook it all up and blend it into a baby food consistency. He really enjoyed it."

He added, "When he was young, he loved anything that had salmon in it and he loved Greek yogurt as a little baby."

FATHER'S DAY IDEAS: GRILLING-RELATED GIFTS TO GET DAD EXCITED TO BARBECUE ALL SUMMER LONG

When the child was 18 months old, the father was able to test out his new dishes on his son, he said.

Bow serves up dinners like scallops with a cauliflower puree, quick pickled cucumbers, radish, microgreens and tobiko (a type of fish roe).

Said Zhang, "Around 18 months old, I started to give him stuff he could chew. It helps him explore and learn. I recently made [him] braised short ribs with parsnip puree. He really enjoyed it."

The father said his son loves avocado, seafood and fruit — and is always eager to develop his "curious palette.'"

Both parents said they try to excite their son Levi with a variety of foods.

Said Chef Zhang, said, "I made a ratatouille inspired by the Pixar movie. We let him watch it first to get him excited. We make food fun. They want to experience different textures."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Strangers are "shocked," said the father, to see such a young child try different foods.

Said Zhang, "I think people are shocked to seeing someone [so young] eating different food … People say, ‘I’m 40 and I’ve not even tried that.'"

The parents said they're working on putting together a cookbook with some of their young son's favourite dishes — and to help give other parents ideas on how to interest their kids in trying new foods, as SWNS reported.

"It’s never too early for kids to learn," said Chef Zhang.