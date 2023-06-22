Does your local McDonald's restaurant pass muster?

An ex-McDonald's chef shared a test with others so that they can learn if their local go-to location is up to snuff.

Mike Haracz, who once served as a corporate chef for the popular fast food franchise, as his TikTok profile states, revealed his strategy in a video he posted on TikTok.

"Go into your local McDonald's at a peak time — so heavy lunch rush, heavy dinner rush," Haracz, of Illinois, announced in his viral TikTok video.

"I need you to order 10 Quarter Pounders with cheese, and you could add some changes to those burgers as well," he continued.

"Bring some friends. It's gonna be a little expensive," he quipped.

A "good" McDonald's location, Haracz revealed, can produce a large amount of Quarter Pounders successfully during their busy hours — and that includes some special-order burgers, he indicated.

Haracz told Fox News Digital that "a variety of things" could affect his test.

"'If you can get your complete order in under five minutes, and all of the ingredients or adjustments that you request are accurate, you are at a good McDonald's," he said in his video — which has amassed some 73,600 views to date.

"If they cannot handle it," he added, "then it might not be the best-running McDonald's. There could be other issues."

Haracz told Fox News Digital via email that there are "a variety of things" that might affect his test at a McDonald's location, such as a crew that is "short-staffed, extra busy or [getting a] mix of orders at any given time — which could make your service time longer."

He added, "This is based off corporate standards stating that McDonald's targets service times of 120 seconds ­— however, due to grill capacity and the burgers taking around 80 seconds to cook, it may take two cook cycles to complete the order."

Haracz also said that when performing his test, it's recommended that people "order inside the restaurant in person, [so] as not to add [the extra] time of waiting for other drive-through orders to be completed."

He said, "There are a variety of other factors that could affect a ‘good’ McDonald’s, like management, crew training, cleanliness, recent restaurant updates and crew morale."

TikTok users chimed in on the topic.

One said, "I don’t even need to try this … There’s no way my McDonald’s could do this."

Another TikTok user said about the chef's viral test, "I can't even get a single Quarter Pounder in five minutes."