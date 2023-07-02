This salad recipe is a fun twist on an American favorite, according to Alyssa Burnison, a South Dakota-based registered dietitian.

"It’s low-carb, easy to make, and healthy to enjoy on those summer BBQ days," says Burnison, who is also the director of program and nutrition at Profile Plan.

She notes that it’s a completely customizable recipe where you can add or remove any ingredients you wish.

CHEESEBURGERS: 5 FACTS ABOUT THE AMERICAN FAVORITE

"You can even double up the serving size for easy meal prep options on those busy work weeks," says Burnison.

Serving Size: 1

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

5 oz lean ground turkey

1 tsp. Profile Smokehouse BBQ Rub Spice Blend or any BBQ spice of choice

¼ cup mushrooms

¼ cup tomato

¼ cup onion

SWEET AND SPICY THAI-INSPIRED BURGERS: RECIPE

¼ pickle

1 cup lettuce

1 tbsp. mustard

2 tbsp. sugar-free ketchup

¼ cup cheese

½ tbsp. balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1. Dice the mushrooms, tomato, onion and pickle. Roughly tear or chop the lettuce.

2. Brown turkey on the stove top in a pan.

3. Add BBQ seasoning to the turkey.

4. Sautée mushrooms in light butter and balsamic vinegar.

GRILLED VEGETABLE SALAD FROM A BBQ LEGEND: TRY THE RECIPE

5. In a separate bowl, mix together mustard, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce for the dressing.

6. Combine lettuce, turkey, mushrooms, cheese and veggies.

7. Drizzle dressing on top.

This original recipe is owned by blog.profileplan.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.