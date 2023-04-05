A North Carolina state lawmaker sounded off Wednesday after switching affiliation from Democratic to Republican following what she said were unending personal attacks from her own political wing, some of which were focused on her car's American flag decal and her respect for the Second Amendment.

In doing so, State Rep. Tricia Cotham, R-Mecklenburg, incidentally awarded Republicans in the lower chamber a veto-proof supermajority against North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper – whom they clashed with during his coronavirus lockdown orders, and beyond.

Cotham told "Your World" she entered politics to be a public servant and "stateswoman; do greater good for all of the great state of North Carolina," – having served previously for a decade and returned to office after time outside politics.

However, upon her entrance to the caucus, Cotham felt her party had undergone a sudden negative lurch:

"I noticed some pretty big changes in the Democratic Party right when I got here, and it was very disturbing," she said, adding she prominently features the Stars & Stripes on her personal vehicle and speaks openly about her faith.

"I've used Jesus several times when I've led our chamber in House prayer – I was told you can never trust a Dem who wears camo and just this week [was] called an ammosexual."

She called those attacks antithetical to what the U.S. stands for, and cited her past work – formerly across the aisle – with Republicans during her tenure.

Her affiliation change led Democrats to call for her resignation, she said, as House Minority Leader Robert Reives II, D-Pittsboro, said Cotham said she campaigned to pursue a Democratic agenda in a blue district.

Cotham claimed to Fox News that "thousands of dollars in false ads" have since gone after her family, which she said affects her two children and her role as a single mother.

"I think this will start a trend throughout our country because people have had enough," Cotham said.

"You know, it takes a lot to this. I'm a doer. I'm a risk-taker. I do what I think is right, even if I am the only one doing it. That is who I am and what I believe," she said, adding she is open to dialogue with other affiliated Democratic lawmakers who may want to consider leaving the leftist party.

North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley said Cotham's announcement shows the Democratic Party is "too radical" for the Tarheel State, adding in a statement that "The values of the Republican Party align with voters, and the people of Mecklenburg County should be proud to have her representation in Raleigh."