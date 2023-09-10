Charlie Robison, country music singer and songwriter, died on Sunday. He was 59.

Robison's representatives confirmed his death to Fox News Digital.

The musician died at a hospital in San Antonio after suffering cardiac arrest and other complications, according the Associated Press.

He launched his career in the '80s, and released his solo debut, "Bandera," which was named after the Texas Hill Country town where his family had a ranch for eight generations.

JIMMY BUFFET'S DAUGHTER REVEALS FATHER'S LAST DAYS IN CANCER BATTLE: ‘DESPITE THE PAIN, HE SMILED EVERY DAY’

Robison's sister, Robyn Ludwick, shared a tribute to Charlie on social media Sunday, and said that her heart was "broken in the deepest most irreparable way."

"My big brother Charlie passed away in the arms of his loved ones," she wrote on Facebook. "Please play some Charlie Robison on Repeat. He would want it that way."

JIMMY BUFFETT'S WIFE PAYS TRIBUTE TO THE LATE STAR IN TOUCHING POST: ‘HE LOOKED FOR THE LIGHT’

The Texas native grew up playing music with his brother Bruce, and released nine albums throughout his career.

Following his 1995 album, Robison attempted to go more mainstream, but as he wrote on his website, didn't want to be "boxed-in" with his music or persona.

"After a brief deal with a Nashville major label that ended because of his refusal to be artistically boxed-in and packaged as the latest hunky hat act, he signed with Sony Music’s Lucky Dog label and released two studio albums," Charlie's bio said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

His 2001 album "Step Right Up" produced his only Top 40 country song, "I Want You Bad."

Robison served as a judge on the USA Network's "Nashville Star," a reality TV show where contestants live together while vying for a recording contract in the country music industry.

"High Life," his final album released in 2013, included a cover version of Bob Dylan's "When I Paint My Masterpiece."

In January 2018, Robison's team shared an update on his health following a medical procedure on his throat.

"From that surgery he has been dealing with some complications during this routine recovery," they wrote on Instagram.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"Charlie is continuing to heal and is working with is doctors daily to resolve the issues he is having and get back out on the road. WE appreciate all of the fans, venues and promoters for their patience and support during this time. We will keep everyone in the loop on his progress and recovery."

He is survived by his wife, Kristen Robison, and four children and stepchildren.

Three of his children were with his first wife, Emily Strayer, a founding member of the country band The Chicks.

The former couple divorced in 2008.