The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project, a not-for-profit organization based in Tennessee, recently raised more than half a million dollars for America's military veterans.

The organization also bestowed a 2022 Charlie Daniels Patriot Award on actor Gary Sinise as well as other outstanding individuals, the organization recently shared with Fox News Digital.

The group assists other not-for-profits in securing funds to help causes that benefit veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

CHARLIE DANIELS DESCRIBED THE EVENT THAT ‘CHANGED MY WHOLE LIFE’ IN FINAL INTERVIEW WITH FOX NATION

David Corlew, Charlie Daniels' longtime manager and co-founder of The Journey Home Project, recently met one-on-one with Sinise to present him with the award.

Gary Sinise said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital, "I am honored to receive this award from Charlie Daniels, in his name. To receive an award in his name is a blessing, a privilege, an honor. Why did I get so lucky?"

Corlew told Fox News Digital in emailed comments, "It is imperative that The Journey Home Project recognizes those who go above and beyond in their commitment to ‘serve those who have served,' 24/7, 365 days a year."

He added, "This award honors those who do just that. The men and women of our armed forces and first responders are standing in the gap to protect our freedoms and way of life. Our hope is that it will inspire others to share in this critical responsibility."

Here is more detail from the group in comments shared with Fox News Digital.

"The importance is in the numbers," said Corlew.

"Less than 1% of America’s population guarantees the other 99%. That when we lay down at night, we are assured that no one is going to bring harm or injury to those we love and care for. They took the oath. It's their commitment to duty."

"It's meaningful because our veterans of the past 50 years are ‘back-page news.’ We as a nation are fixated on mindless issues of self — out-of-sight, out-of-mind denial."

Added Corlew, "The scars of war are generational — PTS, TBI, suicide. All these things are passed down through the families, the children, wives, brothers and sisters. The collateral damage from serving is overwhelming. The numbers of damaged families is staggering."

"Gary Sinise has set the ‘high-water mark’ in support for our vets. Foundations and support groups can learn so much from this guy."

The group added, "Besides creating an incredible body of work in the film and entertainment industry, he has utilized it to broaden the reach for all of us, a wonderful example of selfless service. Simply put: HE CARES. So do we."

Corlew added, "He is the ideal recipient for The Charlie Daniels Patriot Award. Charlie would be very proud that we made this happen."

Late country music legend Charlie Daniels and his manager, David Corlew, co-founded the nonprofit organization in 2014.

Board members include Corlew, Major General Terry "Max" Haston (retired) and most recently, in 2020, Hazel Daniels.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The group works to make a difference in the lives of American patriots, it notes on its website.

It also honored U.S. Army combat veteran and TCDJHP Ambassador Joel Pruitt, as well as Nashville businessman Lee Beaman at its recent awards ceremony.