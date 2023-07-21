Charlie Chaplin's daughter, Josephine Chaplin, died July 13 at age 74, Fox News Digital confirmed.

"She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her beloved family and friends," a statement shared by Chaplin's estate said. "For years, Josephine managed the Chaplin Office in Paris on behalf of her siblings until she took leave to care for her husband Jean-Claude Gardin."

A cause of death has not been released.

A funeral service was held for Josephine at Père Lachaise Friday afternoon, Fox News Digital has learned.

Josephine was one of the eight children Chaplin shared with his fourth wife, Oona O'Neill. Chaplin fathered 11 children with three of his four wives. Before O'Neill, the English comic was also married to Mildred Harris, Paulette Goodard and Lita Grey.

Josephine followed in her father's footsteps and launched her own acting career. She appeared alongside her father in "Limelight," which was also written and directed by Chaplin.

The actress starred in another Chaplin film in 1967, "A Countess From Hong Kong." Other notable credits include "The Man Without a Face" and "Shadowman."

Josephine married Greek businessman Nikki Sistovaris in 1969, and the pair divorced in 1977. She married her second husband, archeologist Jean-Claude Gardin, in 1989. The two were married until Gardin's death in 2013.

Both Chaplin and O'Neill are deceased.

Chaplin died from a stroke Christmas Day 1977. He was 88. O'Neill died in 1990.