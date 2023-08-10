Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa embraced a different kind of training this offseason that had the four-time Pro Bowler eating an estimated 4,500 to 5,000 calories a day.

Bosa, 28, told ESPN he worked with a nutritionist ahead of the 2023 season in hopes of bulking up from his weight of around 250 pounds last year.

"I specifically tried to really eat good and put some weight on this offseason, get back to my weight I was at a few years ago, where I could really use my power," Bosa explained after a training camp practice. "Really handle guys in the run and be more effective in that part of the game."

Bosa underwent surgery after suffering a groin injury in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and returned just before the end of the regular season. Injuries and a new defensive scheme called for the drop in weight, but position coach Giff Smith told the outlet this year’s focus was on increasing power.

"He's finally healthy, and he was able to add the muscle mass, good muscle mass, and he feels comfortable. And then it does expose the power. Everybody knows how gifted he is with his hands and his movement, but when you can shock [opponents] with the power, it just has another element to his game."

Bosa said he constantly snacked and ate around five to six meals a day, which included large servings of protein and some veggies.

"Was able to stay consistent with all the things that I normally would do," he said. "But the key to gaining weight is just to eat a lot. Eat way more than you want to. And it's no fun a lot of the time."

Bosa, a first-round draft pick out of Ohio State and the 2016 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, is entering his eighth season in the NFL.

After playing in just five games last season, he’s hoping his excessive eating will pay off this year.

"I definitely feel stronger," he said.