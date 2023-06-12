The Oklahoma Sooners secured their third consecutive softball national championship last week, but beyond their skills on the field, the players garnered national attention for their message of faith during their successful run.

Some players were vocal about their strategy prior to winning the Women's College World Series title, crediting their faith as the basis for continued joy and perseverance through the season.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, R., touted the team's will to speak out on their faith during "Fox & Friends," slamming the far-left for its "attacks" against the players for their stance.

"I'm just so proud of them," Stitt told Brian Kilmeade Monday. "That's their third straight national championship, and Coach Patty Gasso is just an amazing leader, but that's what we believe… This is just amazing to me. The joy of the Lord is our strength, and that's the great thing about our country."

A clip of the Oklahoma Sooners speaking publicly about their faith went viral on Twitter when they were asked about their playing style and strategy.

"I think a huge thing that we've really just latched on to is eyes up and you guys see us doing this and pointing out, but we're really like fixing our eyes on Christ," utility player Alyssa Brito said.

"Thankfully, we've had a lot of success this year, but if it was the other way around, Joy from the Lord is the only thing that can keep you embracing those memories, moments, friendships," Grace Lyons, who is an infielder, said during the press conference.

"We worked our butts off to be here," Jayda Coleman, another utility, said. "We want to win, but it's not the end of the world because our life is in Christ and that's all that matters."

Sooners reporter Ross Lovelace shared that clip on the platform, which garnered more than one half a million views and received an outpour of support in favor of the players.

"They may have beaten my #FSU softball team, but these young women are incredibly inspiring," "Fox News Sunday" host Shannon Bream tweeted in response.

Another user wrote, "It's amazing to see great college athletes who understand the importance of Jesus Christ, who is the only way to receive true joy in this life."

"I am an avid Oklahoma STATE fan, but after hearing these incredible women speak. I'm all on board! GO OU Softball. You've got a new fan!!!!" one user said.

Another user said, "This right here…they get it and know their WHY and it makes ALL the difference."

Despite the flood of support, Stitt said no one should criticize the team for exercising their First Amendment rights by praising the Lord.

"Our true north, mine personally, is in Jesus Christ," Stitt said. "That's our faith, and why are people attacking that?"

"We're so proud of that college team and so proud of those young ladies because it's not necessarily about winning and losing. It is about our true north and what a great example they are," he continued.

The Sooners finished 61-1 and extended their record-setting Division I win streak to 53 games. The team's only defeat this season was a 4-3 loss at Baylor on Feb. 19.

With this year's impressive season, Oklahoma also set a record for win percentage and tallied the fewest losses of any NCAA champion.

Thursday night's College World Series win marked the sixth title for the Sooners since 2016, and the seventh since 2000 – all under coach Patty Gasso.

UCLA was the only other program to win three straight titles, from 1988-90, but the Bruins lost 19 games during that stretch. Oklahoma has only dropped eight during its three-peat.

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark and the Associated Press contributed to this report.