The Oklahoma softball team, recent winners of the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) championship, were asked about their play style and strategy on Tuesday, just days before the team won its third consecutive national victory.

But some players spoke about their secret to maintaining joy and energy after a long season, all agreeing on one principle: faith.

"The only way that you can have a joy that doesn’t fade away is from the Lord. And any other type of joy is actually happiness that comes from circumstances and outcomes," Oklahoma player Grace Lyons said in response to a question from an ESPN reporter.

The clip of the Oklahoma Sooners speaking publicly about their faith quickly went viral on Twitter.

Sports reporter Ross Lovelace shared the video on his account, writing that it was "cool to see athletes use their platform to profess their faith."

"The Lord is at work," he added.

"Joy from the Lord is really the only thing that can keep you motivated [and] in a good mindset no matter the outcomes," Lyons told reporters at the same Tuesday press conference.

"That’s the only answer to that," she said.

Another player, Jayda Coleman, said that she "1000% agreed with Grace Lyons."

"I went through that my freshman year. I was so happy that we won the college World Series but I didn’t feel joy. I didn't know what to do the next day. I didn’t know what to do for that following week. I didn't feel fulfilled and I had to find Christ in that," Coleman told the press.

"I think that is what makes our team so strong is that we’re not afraid to lose because it’s not the end of the world if we do lose. Yes, obviously, we worked our butts off to be her and we want to win, but it’s not the end of the world because our life is in Christ and that’s all that matters," Coleman said.

"Eyes up," Oklahoma softball star Alyssa Brito said, pointing up. "We’re really fixing our eyes on Christ."

"You can’t find fulfillment in an outcome, whether it’s good or bad. I think that’s why we’re so steady in what we do and in our love for each other and our love for the game because we know this game is giving us the opportunity to glorify God," Brito added.

A number of Oklahoma players made similar comments at a separate press conference Thursday after they won their third consecutive national championship.

"The Lord is good," Lyons said, who scored a home run during the game. Another player, Jordy Bahl, said that her mindset is to give the game "over to God."

"Just trust that the end's already written," Bahl added.

