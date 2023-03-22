Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is in the third year of a four-year deal, but it appears he may be wondering whether the grass could be greener somewhere else.

Brown and the Celtics made the NBA Finals last season, only to fall to the Golden State Warriors in six games. But while they have regained their confidence and put together a second straight 50-win season, questions around Brown's future with the team flared after recent comments he made to The Ringer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I don’t know. As long as I’m needed. It’s not up to me," Brown said when asked about his future. "We’ll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time. Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I’m wanted. I will stay where I’m needed and treated correct."

After the team’s 132-109 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday to get to the 50-win mark, Brown was asked about the comments and he said he wasn’t going to speculate "on anything above what I’m doing right now."

NBA STAR JA MORANT INSISTS HE 'NEVER HAD AN ALCOHOL PROBLEM,' SOUGHT HELP FOR STRESS MANAGEMENT

"I think sometimes when people write articles, they get taken out of context at times, especially when writers have their own agendas or whatever," he said, via NBC Sports Boston. "So, for me personally, I'm thinking about clarifying some of the things that have been recently said. But other than that, I'm just focused on my team. I'm focused on playing basketball and focused on winning games."

Brown added that if he wanted to clarify things about his future, he would.

"But in terms of right now, I like when people hear things from the horse's mouth and you can see my reaction, my face and everything, how I feel about what I'm saying," he said. "Sometimes those things can get lost in translation, you know?"

Brown has been an integral part of the Celtics since the team selected him No. 3 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Through 61 games this season, the two-time All-Star is averaging 26.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.