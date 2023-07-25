The Boston Celtics will continue building around their two young stars after Jaylen Brown agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday.

Brown has agreed to sign a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension, Brown’s agent told ESPN.

The deal will keep Brown under contract through the 2028-29 NBA season and is the richest deal in NBA history, per ESPN.

Brown became eligible for the supermax extension after making the All-NBA second team during the 2022-23 season.

Brown was drafted by the Celtics with the third pick of the 2016 NBA Draft and has made the playoffs in each of his seven seasons.

Last season, Brown averaged career-highs in points (26.6 per game) and rebounds (6.9 per game) as Boston advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second consecutive season.

Brown is a two-time All-Star and has averaged 17.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in his career.

Brown and Jayson Tatum have become one of the best duos in all the NBA, coming within two wins of an NBA championship during the 2021-22 season.

Tatum is eligible for a supermax extension next summer.

It has been an offseason of change for the Celtics as the organization traded away Marcus Smart – one of the team's cornerstones – for Kristaps Porzingis in June.

The move is a risky one for Boston as they move on from their defensive leader and bring in Porzingis, who has struggled to remain healthy during his career.