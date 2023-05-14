National Police Week is an excellent time for you to work with you friends, family and community to show police officers that you appreciate their service and sacrifice.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy declared that May 15 would be Peace Officer Memorial Day and the week it fell on would be celebrated as National Police Week.

For decades, various events have been hosted during this week to honor living and fallen police officers as well as their families.

NATIONAL POLICE WEEK IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO SHOW COPS WE HAVE THEIR BACKS

Read below to find out the best ways to show law enforcement you appreciate their service during National Police Week.

A simple way to show police officers that you appreciate the time, service and sacrifice that they put into their job is by writing them a letter of appreciation.

You can address the letter to an individual officer you may know or to an entire station. It is recommended that you reach out to police serving in your local area.

That way the letter has a more personal impact because it's coming from a citizen of the community.

Also consider personally delivering the thank-you card to your local police department. That way officers get to see the face of the person showing them appreciation during National Police Week.

You could even include special gifts with your letter or thank-you card, such as a gift card to their favorite coffee shop or restaurant where they can take their friends and family out to dinner.

You could also consider writing a letter to the families or friends of fallen police officers, thanking them for their loved one's service.

This good deed will not only lift the spirits of those family members, but it will also let them know that the service of their fallen loved one is still remembered and appreciated by members of the community.

Another way to show local law enforcement that you appreciate their efforts to keep your community safe is to make a donation to your local police station.

You can also work with fellow community members and friends to raise funds that officers at the station can use throughout the year.

This will not only help the station, but also send a clear message to the police that the community they serve supports and appreciates them.

In addition, consider raising funds for the families of recently deceased police officers to help pay for funerals costs and other expenses.

Ever since the United States became a functioning country, over 20,000 law enforcement officers have lost their lives serving their local communities.

Work with friends and family to organize a potluck for your police department during National Police Week.

Or you and other volunteers can make all the officers a meal during their lunch break.

Each volunteer can cook or bring a different item such as plates, utensils, desserts or appetizers. This collective effort is an excellent way to show the police that their service matters to their community.

If you cannot organize a full potluck, perhaps you can pick up a deli sandwich or cookie tray and hand-deliver it your local police department.

No matter which path you choose, officers will appreciate your efforts.